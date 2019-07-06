Impala Asset Management Has Upped Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake by $10.28 Million; Stock Price Declined; Kempen Capital Management Raised Its Position in Brunswick Com (BC) as Share Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (BC) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 80,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, up from 231,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Brunswick Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 841,984 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69 million, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 1.43 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.65M shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.16% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 315,188 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 78,456 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.24 million shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. 5,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. American Intl Group, New York-based fund reported 56,576 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 100 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares And has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 420,055 shares. Comm State Bank reported 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). M&T Financial Bank reported 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 13,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 5,260 shares to 21,297 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 23,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,979 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

