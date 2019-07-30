Impala Asset Management Has Upped Brunswick (BC) Stake by $57.05 Million; As Enerplus (ERF) Market Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Position by $7.81 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 621.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.67 million, up from 183,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.47M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 2539.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 976,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 38,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 875,531 shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Medical H by 24,353 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers by 6.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,072 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares to 585,367 shares, valued at $109.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 122,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.