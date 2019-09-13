Impala Asset Management Has Trimmed Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding by $7.97 Million; Celanese (CE) Share Value Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 362,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 999,492 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $126.94. About 326,734 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dnb Asset Management As holds 19,959 shares. Quantum Capital has invested 0.21% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). North Carolina-based First Personal Services has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 13,813 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,979 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners reported 20,257 shares stake. Brinker Cap invested in 20,039 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd accumulated 2,214 shares. Gmt Capital invested 12.93% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 2,566 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. 3,880 are owned by Veritable Lp. Pension Service invested in 186,964 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.23% stake. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares to 229,215 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.59 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 636,519 shares to 638,919 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 40,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,343 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.25 million for 126.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.