Impala Asset Management Has Raised Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Holding by $9.39 Million; As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Price Rose, Panagora Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 16,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 67,922 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 84,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 406,301 shares traded or 72.32% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.91 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Capital Investors reported 1.29M shares stake. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Invesco Limited accumulated 503,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08M shares. Impala Asset Ltd Liability has 1.59 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 50,254 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 88,200 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny stated it has 1.50M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 329,855 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 20,143 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 499,830 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 5,073 shares. James Invest Research Inc holds 0.05% or 28,380 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 7,608 shares. Forest Hill has invested 0.71% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 31,271 shares. Pnc Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,614 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 232,695 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has 137,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 31,580 shares. Heartland Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,000 shares. 4,021 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Thb Asset Management holds 285,678 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 149,482 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 52,646 shares.

