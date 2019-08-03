Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Share Price Declined; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Its Stake in Progressive (PGR) by $735,696

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 102.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 10,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 20,227 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 10,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,359 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $144.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 513,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Company owns 1,659 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 20,502 shares. Azimuth Capital Management holds 0.12% or 13,361 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 435,172 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. M Hldgs Securities Inc stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.53% or 593,618 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 4,496 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.17% or 130,002 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,364 shares. 28,559 were accumulated by Kanawha Ltd Com. Golub Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0.15% or 13,078 shares. Shelter Mutual Company owns 69,800 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 1,800 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.21% or 30,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 0.15% or 20,516 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co reported 7,201 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,918 shares stake. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 186,502 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 29,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 46,102 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 11,445 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.51% or 742,215 shares. Fmr Lc owns 4.85M shares. National Pension Serv has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa holds 45,592 shares. Putnam Invests Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 5.31M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.