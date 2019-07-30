Impala Asset Management Has Lifted By $10.28 Million Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding; Biohitech Global (BHTG) Sellers Decreased By 8.81% Their Shorts

Biohitech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) had a decrease of 8.81% in short interest. BHTG’s SI was 17,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.81% from 19,300 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Biohitech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s short sellers to cover BHTG’s short positions. The SI to Biohitech Global Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 3,069 shares traded. BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) has declined 32.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHTG News: 24/04/2018 BioHiTech Global Selected as a Pre-Approved Supplier of Food Waste Digesters for a Major International Hotel Chain; 16/05/2018 – BIOHITECH GLOBAL INC BHTG.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 31/05/2018 – BioHiTech Receives Patent for Network Connected Weight Tracking System for a Waste Disposal Machine; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 16/05/2018 – BIOHITECH GLOBAL INC SAYS COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $3.2 MLN WITH TOTAL ASSETS OF $15.5 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 85.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 293,630 shares as Harley Davidson Inc (HOG)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 636,153 shares with $22.69 million value, up from 342,523 last quarter. Harley Davidson Inc now has $5.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 958,690 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic waste in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.63 million. The firm offers Eco-Safe Digester, a data-driven, network mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that could be disposed of through conventional sanitary sewer systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Eco-Safe Digester digests approximately 3,500 pounds of food waste every day, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, grains, coffee grinds, egg shells, and dairy products.

