Impala Asset Management Has Increased Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding By $10.28 Million; IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (IDKOF) Shorts Increased By 33.26%

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 85.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 293,630 shares as Harley Davidson Inc (HOG)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 636,153 shares with $22.69M value, up from 342,523 last quarter. Harley Davidson Inc now has $5.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 829,002 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) had an increase of 33.26% in short interest. IDKOF’s SI was 468,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.26% from 351,800 shares previously. It closed at $31.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ether, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, engineering plastics, solvents, and various functional materials.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson Has Big Plans for Small Motorcycles in China – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Fell 12.1% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.