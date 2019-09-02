Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position By $18.51 Million; Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position By $412,218

Zpr Investment Management decreased Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management sold 22,901 shares as Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG)’s stock declined 8.51%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 37,869 shares with $682,000 value, down from 60,770 last quarter. Sb Finl Group Inc now has $105.36 million valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2,001 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 167,217 shares with $22.77M value, down from 303,312 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $19.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 902,296 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.43 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 195,152 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 146,667 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 971 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch Assocs Invest accumulated 0.15% or 98,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley holds 13 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 25,091 shares. Stieven Advisors LP invested in 154,011 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcsd Capital Ltd invested 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 78,774 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn holds 7,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G on Thursday, August 15. 1,000 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $17,050 were bought by KLEIN MARK A. $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R. 1,500 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Perkins Coie Tru holds 773 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 520,211 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 3,474 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,352 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 13,408 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 661,170 shares stake. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,248 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pointstate Capital LP reported 498,800 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $302.13 million for 16.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.