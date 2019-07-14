Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position By $18.51 Million; Last Week First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering First Derivatives PLC (LON:FDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Derivatives PLC had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 6. See First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Unchanged

21/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 New Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 167,217 shares with $22.77 million value, down from 303,312 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $22.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 924,959 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. Ramirez Jaime A sold 600 shares worth $71,212.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 2.04M shares to 3.29 million valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,690 are owned by Smith Graham Inv Lp. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,449 shares. Choate, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 10,944 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Suntrust Banks has 11,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). King Luther Management Corporation reported 0.09% stake. 18,776 are held by Yhb Invest. Stack Financial Mgmt reported 137,136 shares. 353,228 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 100 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Limited Co. Chemical Comml Bank owns 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,687 shares.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92M for 14.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About First Derivatives plc’s (LON:FDP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of HSBC Holdings plc’s (LON:HSBA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Innovator Crowdz Raises $5.5M in Series A Funding Led by Barclays Bank and Bold Capital Partners – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office activities worldwide. The company has market cap of 790.50 million GBP. It operates through Consulting and Software divisions. It has a 61.8 P/E ratio. The firm provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold First Derivatives plc shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 0.28% in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). 20 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 88,665 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. 27,809 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag owns 67,841 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 54,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 1 shares.