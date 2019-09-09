Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $93.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Axiom International Investors Increases Stake in Abiomed (ABMD)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 49,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 44,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 227,496 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 500,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 585,367 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.40 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 19 are owned by Ranger Investment Mgmt L P. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.04% stake. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 132 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 1,091 shares. 34,052 are owned by Twin Tree Management L P. 6,390 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Andra Ap invested in 6,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 239,601 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc owns 220,186 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allen Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 21,937 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.05% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has 0.03% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 21,939 shares. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 140,900 shares to 98,440 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,500 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 0.4% or 780,631 shares in its portfolio. 4,893 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtn. National Bank reported 4,094 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,036 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 35,944 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 625 shares. Savant Llc stated it has 6,079 shares. 65,541 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.73% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 823,039 shares. M Kraus & has invested 5.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 90,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 226,406 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0.04% or 690 shares. 3,697 are held by First Financial Bank. Aqr Management Ltd owns 304,727 shares.