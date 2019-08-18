Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $93.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 601,289 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 500,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 585,367 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.40M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 557,252 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $140.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.