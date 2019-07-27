Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $16.49 Million; Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 476,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17M, up from 465,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 152,224 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.11% or 152,489 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.09% stake. Highstreet Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 7,855 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 638 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 38,500 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.37% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Markel Corporation reported 0.63% stake. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 19,999 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,581 shares to 263,006 shares, valued at $50.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 187,818 shares to 49,005 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsrs has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,345 shares. 118,563 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Bankshares reported 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 9.20M shares or 3.09% of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning reported 32,841 shares. Strategic Advsr Llc stated it has 80,542 shares. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 38,898 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 8.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laffer Invests invested in 0% or 112,366 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 12.09% or 6.33M shares. Welch Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny owns 1,990 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

