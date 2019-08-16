Impala Asset Management Has Decreased B2gold (BTG) Position By $499,140; Pricesmart (PSMT) SI Decreased By 13.85%

Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) had a decrease of 13.85% in short interest. PSMT’s SI was 901,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.85% from 1.05M shares previously. With 176,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s short sellers to cover PSMT’s short positions. The SI to Pricesmart Inc’s float is 4.58%. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 23,374 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MARCH NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 8.9% TO $261.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 8.50M shares with $23.79 million value, down from 8.75 million last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.555. About 3.85M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 557,252 shares to 2.34M valued at $140.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 626,233 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why B2Gold Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B2Gold Corporation (BTG) CEO Clive Johnson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B2Gold Presents A Great Financial Profile – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B2Gold Could Benefit Considerably From A Bullish Gold Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold: FY 2018 Review And FY 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold PriceSmart, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 9,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 36,416 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.1% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.05% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 18,771 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 30,421 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested in 4,677 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 32,325 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,923 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Group One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 9,551 shares. Da Davidson Communication stated it has 13,321 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,991 were accumulated by Atria Invests Limited Company. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. It has a 24.64 P/E ratio. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days Left Until PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PriceSmart’s (PSMT) Comps Rise for Second Straight Month – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PSMT, ANET, BLUE – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Molson Coors, and PriceSmart and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.