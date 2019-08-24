Impala Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $18.51 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Cls Investments Has Decreased by $542,602 Its Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 6,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 11,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 133,971 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 626,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd has invested 0.66% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 148 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,823 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.32% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 20,102 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.03% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr stated it has 26,496 shares. Charles Schwab holds 661,170 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 4.96M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Tn reported 237,714 shares. 31,584 were accumulated by Ls Inv Lc. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 3,697 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability has 3,266 shares. Haverford holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 7,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 16.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH) by 45,659 shares to 160,768 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,849 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Tru Com stated it has 17,505 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Magnetar Llc reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 13,909 are held by Btim. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 48,820 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 6.41 million shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,236 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc. Wheatland reported 14,124 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 84,353 shares. 2,725 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4,713 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.63M shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howland Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).