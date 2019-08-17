Impala Asset Management Has Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (TKFTF) Sellers Decreased By 3.92% Their Shorts

TARKETT SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) had a decrease of 3.92% in short interest. TKFTF’s SI was 49,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.92% from 51,000 shares previously. It closed at $17.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 46.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 500,380 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 585,367 shares with $109.40M value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146

Tarkett S.A., a flooring company, provides various flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise carpets; rubber flooring and accessories; and sports surfaces comprising artificial turfs and athletic tracks.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. $100,546 worth of stock was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 557,252 shares to 2.34 million valued at $140.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 394,404 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.15% above currents $173 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4.