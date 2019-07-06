Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding as Valuation Declined; Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA) as Stock Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,336 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,816 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lvw Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 10,746 were reported by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stellar Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,775 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,586 shares. 10,115 were reported by Valley Advisers. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 0% or 25 shares. Annex Advisory Serv owns 2,021 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 493 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.06% or 9,947 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95,945 shares to 180,386 shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 80,609 shares to 312,137 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 108,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ssi Invest stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Murphy Mngmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Tiger Global Mgmt Lc has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jane Street Group Llc owns 290,145 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 630 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 188,100 are held by Markel. Eqis Cap Management Inc invested in 27,707 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 15,706 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 7,793 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.