Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $22.74 Million; Ci Investments Has Lifted Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $848,700

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.59 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 627.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 2.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,466 are held by Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 0.89% or 65,647 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 128,419 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,394 shares. Arizona-based Sterling Inv Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.61% or 100,000 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 28,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Personal Advisors Corp owns 373,002 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Ssi Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 3,492 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation reported 220,930 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 1.86% or 60,800 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9.04 million shares. Moreover, Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,601 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 144,300 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $112.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 152,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,876 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Pete Corp.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 285,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).