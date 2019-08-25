Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its B2gold (BTG) Stake by $499,140; Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Stake by $74.11 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 359,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 312,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.30 million, down from 671,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.82. About 423,682 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 12.81M shares traded or 92.70% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.45M for 16.37 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 688,618 shares to 709,738 shares, valued at $120.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment.