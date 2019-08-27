Impala Asset Management Has Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position; Providence Service (PRSC) Sentiment Is 1.12

Providence Service Corp (PRSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 59 sold and trimmed stakes in Providence Service Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.69 million shares, up from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Providence Service Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 43 New Position: 23.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.15M shares with $155.38M value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $64.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 394,419 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $738.87 million. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Workforce Development Services (WD Services) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 16,074 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) has declined 20.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500.

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 29.47% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation for 1.22 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 468,813 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 316,187 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 123,860 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 133,971 shares to 3.10M valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stake by 293,630 shares and now owns 636,153 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 5.29% above currents $114.76 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21.