Impala Asset Management Has Boosted Unifi (UFI) Position; Pavmed (PAVM) Shorts Lowered By 2.12%

Pavmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. PAVM’s SI was 1.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 1.30 million shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 24 days are for Pavmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s short sellers to cover PAVM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 188,188 shares traded. PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has declined 19.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PAVM News: 04/04/2018 – PAVmed Announces Preliminary Results of Offer to Exchange Series W Warrants for Series Z Warrants; 15/05/2018 – Sabby Management Buys New 5.3% Position in PAVmed; 04/04/2018 – PAVmed Inc. to Hold Business Update Conference Call on April 11, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PAVmed Sets Record Date for Previously Announced Rights Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAVmed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAVM); 22/05/2018 – PAVmed 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – PAVmed Signs Letter of Intent With Case Western Reserve University to Commercialize EsoCheck Technology; 23/05/2018 – PAVmed Updates Expected Key Dates for Previously Announced Rights Offering; 15/05/2018 – PAVmed Announces Adjustment to Series Z Warrant Exercise Price; 16/03/2018 PAVmed Announces Extension of Offer to Exchange Series W Warrants for Series Z Warrants

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Unifi Inc (UFI) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 69,638 shares as Unifi Inc (UFI)’s stock declined 12.13%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.58M shares with $30.57M value, up from 1.51M last quarter. Unifi Inc now has $332.73M valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 23,172 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.09 million. The Company’s product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 164,812 shares to 29,188 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) stake by 340,123 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) was reduced too.