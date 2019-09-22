Impala Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $16.99 Million as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder New England Private Wealth Advisors Has Increased Stake by $322,202 as Stock Value Rose

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 223,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 391,078 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75 million, up from 167,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Forbes” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 13.35 million shares to 293,400 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru reported 0.43% stake. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 720,568 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.76% stake. Moors Cabot holds 16,721 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc holds 913 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Becker has invested 1.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside Natl Bank And Trust reported 0.03% stake. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,101 shares. 402,885 were reported by Tcw Grp Inc Inc. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.15% or 254,480 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 12,708 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 80,375 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiera accumulated 0% or 12,788 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,889 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.