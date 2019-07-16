Impala Asset Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.23 Million; Shares Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Rose, Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.14M, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares to 167,217 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 26,069 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $62.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc. Class A.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.