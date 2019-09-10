Impala Asset Management Cut Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding By $18.51 Million; Second Curve Capital Decreased Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 527,604 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 702,326 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $683.42 million valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 569,428 shares traded or 66.72% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 167,217 shares with $22.77M value, down from 303,312 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $21.46B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 751,151 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $296.93M for 18.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,209 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 43,648 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,772 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,290 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 190,528 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Blb&B Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stephens Inc Ar holds 30,482 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sanders Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Walleye Trading reported 7,601 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 1.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 394,404 shares to 1.47 million valued at $44.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 44,581 shares and now owns 263,006 shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 1.23% above currents $146.7 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased Curo Group Hldgs Corp stake by 457,850 shares to 1.12 million valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Onemain Hldgs Inc stake by 43,600 shares and now owns 200,643 shares. Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) was raised too.