Impala Asset Management Cut Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $18.51 Million; Akre Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $23.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 671,128 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.02. About 400,483 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Management holds 0.41% or 656,664 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Company has 0.26% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 58,375 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co holds 0.08% or 27,236 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & stated it has 26,477 shares. James Inv Research invested in 0.01% or 645 shares. Bath Savings has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2,369 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,295 shares. Moreover, Whitnell has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,149 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2,368 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House has 663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Priam Properties IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: The Bottom Is In – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 6,755 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa accumulated 0.09% or 4,800 shares. Smith Graham Invest Advisors Lp stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stock Yards Retail Bank And stated it has 6,310 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 26,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Eaton Vance reported 835,461 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 68,814 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited owns 630,531 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Essex Fincl Ser reported 15,427 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 825,662 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 45,186 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 93,999 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,711 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $384.50M for 13.97 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares to 722,532 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 557,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Jon Michael Adinolfi Named Hillman US Divisional President – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: Attractively Valued Following Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.