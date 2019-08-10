Impala Asset Management Cut Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $18.29 Million; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Market Value Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 29,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 359,995 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 557,252 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $140.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 285,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,088 shares. Connors Investor has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants accumulated 6,175 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Com has 1,958 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl owns 2,579 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 4,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,098 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 0.61% or 25,429 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Management Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,038 shares. 46,858 were reported by Park Oh. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 38,753 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natixis owns 82,088 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 57,483 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.