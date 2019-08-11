Impala Asset Management Cut Its B2gold (BTG) Stake by $499,140 as Market Value Rose; Swiss National Bank Position in Ehealth (EHTH) Increased by $440,200

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 8.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 9.55 million shares traded or 65.55% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 202,779 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 28,981 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 12,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund holds 0.07% or 12,132 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.92 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 10,089 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 3,479 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,208 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 40,741 shares stake. Archon Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,100 shares. 24 were reported by Parkside Savings Bank. White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 1.46% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Osterweis Cap Inc has 0.21% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 54,585 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 113,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9,400 shares to 994,448 shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth up 13% premarket after Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC sees 36% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth sees strong Q4; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 394,404 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $44.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Stocks for Less Than the Price of a Netflix Subscription – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now: KGC BTG IAG AUY – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asia Frontier Capital – Uzbekistan Travel Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – Stockhouse” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.