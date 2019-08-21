Impala Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Unifi (UFI) as Market Value Declined; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Dish Network (DISH) as Share Price Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 558,544 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 69,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 39,786 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unifi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFI); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il owns 22,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt accumulated 97,809 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Citadel holds 0% or 91,265 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 8,574 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 101,425 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 310,238 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 14,744 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc accumulated 83 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 558,769 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 43,710 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Kbc Nv has 301,513 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% or 11,464 shares in its portfolio.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $90.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 164,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,188 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $593,604 activity. 9,741 shares were bought by Bishop Robert J, worth $215,276.