Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has 18% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 159,878,419.45% -132.60% -4.20% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 10.52M 7 0.00 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.74

As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 98.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 36.78% 32.83% 29.29% 21.05% -49.13% 15.61% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. Competitively, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s peers are 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.