Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) and Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Comparing side by side

Both Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) and Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 4 -0.79 N/A -6.92 0.00 Hercules Capital Inc. 13 6.17 N/A 1.40 9.48

Table 1 demonstrates Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Hercules Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Hercules Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0.00% -113% -4.5% Hercules Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Hercules Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hercules Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hercules Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.25 average price target and a 2.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Hercules Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 38.23%. 19.2% are Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.53% of Hercules Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. -8.33% -24.88% -22.81% -29.2% -64.27% -18.52% Hercules Capital Inc. -3.5% 4.74% 2.23% 6.85% 7.1% 20%

For the past year Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance while Hercules Capital Inc. has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hercules Capital Inc. beats Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It provides asset-based financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory. The firm also provides bridge financing to IPO or mergers and acquisitions or technology acquisition; dividend recapitalizations and other sources of investor liquidity; cash flow financing to protect against share price volatility; competitor acquisition; pre-IPO financing for extra cash on the balance sheet; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; short-term bridge financing; and strategic and intellectual property acquisition financings. It also focuses on customized financing solutions, seed and early stage financing. The firm invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The firm generally seeks to invest in companies that have been operating for at least six to 12 months prior to the date of their investment. It prefers to invest in technology, energy technology, and life sciences. Within technology the firm focuses on advanced specialty materials and chemicals; communication and networking, consumer and business products; consumer products and services, digital media and consumer internet; electronics and computer hardware; enterprise software and services; healthcare services; information services; internet consumer and business services; media, content and information; mobile; resource management; security software; semiconductors; semiconductors and hardware; and software sector. Within energy technology, it invests in agriculture; clean technology; energy and renewable technology, fuels and power technology; geothermal; smart grid and energy efficiency and monitoring technologies; solar; and wind. Within life sciences, the firm invests in biopharmaceuticals; biotechnology tools; diagnostics; drug discovery, development and delivery; medical devices and equipment; surgical devices; therapeutics; pharma services; and specialty pharmaceuticals. It also invests in educational services. The firm invests primarily in United States based companies and considers investment in the West Coast, Mid-Atlantic regions, Southeast and Midwest; particularly in the areas of software, biotech and information services. It invests generally between $1 million to $40 million in companies with revenues of $10 million to $200 million, generating EBITDA of $2 million to $15 million, focused primarily on business services, communications, electronics, hardware, and healthcare services. The firm invests primarily in private companies but also have investments in public companies. For equity investments, the firm seeks to represent a controlling interest in its portfolio companies which may exceed 25% of the voting securities of such companies. The firm seeks to invest a limited portion of its assets in equipment-based loans to early-stage prospective portfolio companies. These loans are generally for amounts up to $3.0 million but may be up to $15.0 million for certain energy technology venture investments. The firm allows certain debt investments have the right to convert a portion of the debt investment into equity. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. The firm seeks to exit its investments through initial public offering, a private sale of equity interest to a third party, a merger or an acquisition of the company or a purchase of the equity position by the company or one of its stockholders. The firm has structured debt with warrants which typically have maturities of between two and seven years with an average of three years; senior debt with an investment horizon of less than three years; equipment loans with an investment horizon ranging from three to four years; and equity related securities with an investment horizon ranging from three to seven years. Hercules Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California with additional offices in North America.