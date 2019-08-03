Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immutep Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 208.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Immutep Limited was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immutep Limited beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.