Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.61 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immutep Limited and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immutep Limited and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Immutep Limited has 8.15% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.