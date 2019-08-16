Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immutep Limited and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 103.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Immutep Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.