Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 47 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Immutep Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immutep Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 2,434,747,145.19% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 68,536,689.42% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Immutep Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 51.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immutep Limited and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.32% and 50%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Immutep Limited had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 6 of the 10 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.