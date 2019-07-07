Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We will be comparing the differences between Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 58.98 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immutep Limited and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.69, with potential downside of -31.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immutep Limited and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.32% and 81.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.