Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 816.67 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immutep Limited and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immutep Limited and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 31.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 6 factors Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.