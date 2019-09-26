Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 20.87 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immutep Limited and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Immutep Limited and Zymeworks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 39.81% and its consensus target price is $37.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.