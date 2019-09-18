Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immutep Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.33 consensus price target and a 43.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immutep Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.32% and 37.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Immutep Limited had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.