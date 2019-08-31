Immutep Limited (IMMP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immutep Limited has 10.32% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Immutep Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Immutep Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Immutep Limited and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Immutep Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Immutep Limited currently has an average target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Immutep Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Immutep Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Immutep Limited had bearish trend while Immutep Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Immutep Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Immutep Limited’s competitors beat Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.