Immutep Limited (IMMP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immutep Limited and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 2,438,559,466.27% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 315,391,539.15% -79.7% -68.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Immutep Limited and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47.4 consensus target price and a 28.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Immutep Limited had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Immutep Limited beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.