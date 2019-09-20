Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immuron Limited and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Immuron Limited and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 62.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immuron Limited and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 78.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.