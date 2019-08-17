Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immuron Limited and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immuron Limited and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 79.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.