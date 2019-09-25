Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Since Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immuron Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Immuron Limited and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 243.07% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.