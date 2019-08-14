Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immuron Limited and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immuron Limited and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immuron Limited and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Immuron Limited was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.