Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is a contrast between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Immuron Limited and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.