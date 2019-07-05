Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 211.66 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immuron Limited and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Immuron Limited and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 46.6% respectively. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.