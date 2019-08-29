Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Immuron Limited was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.