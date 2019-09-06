Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.74 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immuron Limited and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immuron Limited and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average target price of $13.4, with potential upside of 205.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.