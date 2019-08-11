Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immuron Limited and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immuron Limited and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Immuron Limited and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has an average target price of $21.8, with potential upside of 35.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Immuron Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.