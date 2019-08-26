Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immuron Limited and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immuron Limited and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immuron Limited and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 8.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Immuron Limited beats Eyenovia Inc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.