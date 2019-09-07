Immuron Limited (IMRN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immuron Limited and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immuron Limited and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Immuron Limited has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.